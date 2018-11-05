Celebrity
Hollywood's Hottest Eligible Bachelors: 10 Sexy Guys Who Are Still Single
Looking for love? You just might have a chance with these single stars
Lydia Price•@lydsprice and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
We've already cleared our Nov. 21 schedule so we can see the Creed II star get back in the ring. For now, we'll just have to settle for watching the trailer over and over again for shirtless glimpses of the actor, who told the WSJ Magazine he's "technically single" back in February.
HARRY STYLES
The former One Direction singer solidified his solo artist status with his self-titled debut album in 2017. He also scored his breakthrough film role last year, playing a World War II soldier in Dunkirk. Meanwhile, his Elton John Halloween outfit proved he'd make a great couples costume partner.
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD
Skarsgard, who probably first made you blush as True Blood's sultry vampire Eric Northman, is so alluring that not even the bold, partially shaved hairstyle he sported last year could diminish his hotness.
CHRIS EVANS
He's not just a superhero, he's super hot as well. (Sorry, we couldn't resist!) We love him even more than his adorable rescue dog Dodger does, and that's saying a lot.
KJ APA
Thanks to his leading role on Riverdale, the New Zealand-born actor has become a certified heartthrob. His other talents include playing the guitar and looking incredible in a unitard.
TOM HIDDLESTON
We're only human and we, like everyone else on the planet, have a weakness for charming British gentlemen.
SHAWN MENDES
It's almost impossible to listen to "Nervous" or "In My Blood" without developing a crush on the Vine musician-turned superstar.
ZAC EFRON
Consider him the ideal triple threat: Efron can sing, act and he has more abs than any other human being on the planet. Luckily for us, he's not shy about sharing any of those talents with the rest of us. (Especially those abs!)
NOAH CENTINEO
This year, Centineo became Netflix's rom-com king with parts in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, earning a place among the world's topmost imaginary boyfriends. We still have plenty to look forward to from him, including next year's Charlie's Angels reboot.
DRAKE
In addition to being a handsome, ripped and talented rapper, Drake is a secret Harry Potter fan, a gifted comedian and an advocate of turtlenecks. Oh, and he's building a collection of Birkin bags for his future wife, just in case you needed yet another reason to love him and the (sexy) multitudes he contains.