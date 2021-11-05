Sexiest Man Alive 2021: Readers' Choice Poll Results

You voted — and these are the winners for the hottest guys in categories ranging from "Sexiest Smile" to "Sexiest Silver Thirst Trap"

By Lauren Lieberman and Alex Apatoff November 05, 2021 08:30 AM

1 of 20

Sexiest TV Star

Credit: Getty (5)

Jensen Ackles has a Supernatural ability to beat the competition in this category: this is his second win a row, this year taking top honors over S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore, Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, Walker's Jared Padalecki and White Lotus' Kekoa Kekumano.

2 of 20

Sexiest Vaccine Selfie

Credit: Instagram (5)

No matter the winner, these guys are all shot! (But in the end, Hugh Jackman stuck it to the competition of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Maluma, Aaron Paul and Prince William.)

3 of 20

Sexiest Smile

Credit: Getty (5)

The outgoing Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan, proved he's still got it, taking home the win in this category over other guys blessed with gorgeous grins including Noah Centineo, Dev Patel, Randall Park and Omar Sy.

4 of 20

Sexiest Eyes

Credit: Getty (5)

We know you're not reading this – you're too busy being hypnotized by Chris Hemsworth's baby blues. (Other smoldering stars in the running included Oscar Isaac, Patrick Dempsey, Hasan Minhaj and Paul Mescal.)

5 of 20

Sexiest House(wives) Husband

Credit: Getty (5)

Bravo! Mauricio Umansky (married to RHOBH's Kyle Richards) got voted hottest hubby, beating out Harry Hamlin (married to RHOBH's Lisa Rinna), Juan Dixon (married to RHOP's Robyn Dixon), Bill Aydin (married to RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin) and Todd Tucker (married to RHOA's Kandi Burruss).

6 of 20

Sexiest Song of the Summer

Credit: Getty (5)

All five musical acts steamed up the summer months with their chart-topping hits, but it was Justin Bieber's "Peaches" that had you hitting replay (beating "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X, "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic, "Butter" by BTS and Rauw Alejandro's "Todo de ti.")

7 of 20

Sexiest Teen-Soap Dream

Credit: Getty (5)

Jacob Elordi can feel Euphoria that he took the most votes over Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, Gossip Girl's Evan Mock, Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet and All American's Michael Evans Behling.

8 of 20

Sexiest Accent

Credit: Getty (5)

Readers would kilt to be swept away to Scotland with Outlander's Sam Heughan, though Lucas Bravo, Nikesh Patel, Cristo Fernández and Ant Anstead have some pretty swoonworthy speech as well.

9 of 20

Sexiest Olympian

Credit: Getty (5)

The Summer Olympics gave us a lot to root for (including quite a bit of eye candy in the form of Nyjah Houston, Tom Daley, Bobby Finke and Noah Lyles) but it was Caeleb Dressel and his insane abs that took reader poll gold. 

10 of 20

Sexiest Internet Boyfriend

Credit: Getty (5)

We can tell you really meme it when you vote for Keanu Reeves as the most delectable digital beau, even over stanworthy stars including Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Winston Duke and Pete Davidson.

11 of 20

Sexiest Marvel Hottie

Credit: Marvel (5)

Did you not vote for Chris Evans in this superhero-sized poll? You'll have to come back next year to avenge Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya and Simu Liu.

12 of 20

Sexiest Newly-Single Guy

Credit: Getty (5)

Readers most want to swipe right on Simon Baker, ahead of runners-up Tyler Cameron, Blair Underwood, Alex Rodriguez and Bill Gates.

13 of 20

Sexiest Newlywed

Credit: Getty (5)

Justin Hartley got your votes for the hottest off-the-market property, though we're guessing the brides of hotties Alexander Ludwig, Blake Shelton, Jeezy and Derek Fisher are pretty happy with their choices right now.

14 of 20

Sexiest First-time Dad

Credit: Getty (5)

Oh, baby! Henry Golding is the hottest dude on diaper duty this year, over newly-minted papas Joshua Jackson, Jason DeRulo, Colin Jost and Derek Blasberg.

15 of 20

Sexiest Peloton Instructor

Credit: Instagram (5)

Alex had the ride of his life in this poll, taking top honors over Cody, Denis, Ben and Matt.

16 of 20

Sexiest 2001 Throwback Hottie

Credit: Getty (5)

All these guys featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue 20 years ago are aging like a fine wine (including Brad Paisley, that year's cover star Pierce Brosnan, Maxwell and Marc Anthony) but readers voted for George Clooney as the most timeless.

17 of 20

Sexiest Real Estate King

Credit: Getty (5)

He's one hot Property! Drew Scott barely edged out his brother Jonathan (as well as other reality real estate gurus including Chip Gaines, Tarek El Moussa and Jason Oppenheim) to win this category.

18 of 20

Sexiest Silver Thirst Trap

Credit: Instagram (5)

They're sexy and they know it! These 50+ hunks (including John Stamos, Mark Consuelos, Jeff Goldblum and Chris Meloni) all took to social media to show off their stuff — but Mark Wahlberg's intense workout routine nabbed him top prize. 

19 of 20

Sexiest TikTok Star

Credit: Getty, Instagram; Getty; Instagram (2)

William White's extremely dedicated fan base had him dancing into first place over fellow TikTok stars Bretman Rock, Noah Beck, Santea and Frankie Jonas.

20 of 20

Sexiest Top Chef

Credit: Getty (5)

What's cooking, good looking? Antoni Porowski was deemed most sizzling TV cook by readers, over Eddie Jackson, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri and Ludacris.

