You voted, and the results are in: See which Hollywood hotties took top honors in categories from Sexiest Funny Guy to Sexiest Silver Fox. We'll be sharing one category per day until our Sexiest Man Alive is announced next week - stay tuned for the full reveal!
Sexiest Funky Fashion Sense
Getty (5)
Though 2019 was a banner year for guys letting their fashion flag fly on the red carpet, readers thought Henry Golding was a tailored cut above fellow fashionistos (clockwise from top left) A$AP Rocky, Donald Glover, Eddie Redmayne and Jeff Goldblum.
Advertisement
Advertisement