The Surprising Hidden Talents of the Sexiest Men Alive, from Braiding Hair to Eating Fire

Everyone knows PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive have plenty of talent, whether it be acting, singing or playing soccer. But not everyone might know that the handsome guys who have graced our cover have hidden talents that range from silly party tricks to truly head-turning feats of strength. Read on to find out which skills they harbor out of plain sight.

Harrison Ford. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Harrison Ford can build furniture

PEOPLE's 1998 Sexiest Man Alive cover star almost quit the business altogether after being frustrated with the parts he was being offered in the 1960s. He decided to take up carpentry instead, landing clients such as Joan Didion and Francis Ford Coppola. And as it turns out, his handiwork is what ended up getting him his breakout role in Star Wars in 1977.

"I was working on an elaborate portico entrance to [Coppola]'s offices, working as a carpenter, when George [Lucas] walked in with Richard Dreyfuss to begin the first of the interviews for Star Wars," Ford recalled to Vanity Fair. "Somehow that rang a bell to George and I became, eventually, Han Solo."

In a 1988 interview, Ford said he still did carpentry work in his own homes: "I like making furniture and things like that."

Paul Rudd can split an apple with his bare hands

Upon the request of his Living With Yourself costar Aisling Bea, the Sexiest Man of 2021 showed his talent for splitting an apple in half with just his bare hands.

Bea reminds Rudd that when they first met, she witnessed him "halve an apple," which she joked would "slowly become a metaphor for the show." He then repeats the trick right then and there (with a little NSFW language!), proving that he will take down any Granny Smith in his path.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty

Richard Gere is a multi-instrumentalist

The Pretty Woman star is such a keen musician that at one point, he owned 110 guitars, which he auctioned off to buyers in 2011. According to the BBC, Gere — who graced PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue in 1999 and, as half of the Sexiest Couple Alive (with Cindy Crawford) in 1993 — is also an avid piano player.

Channing Tatum can beatbox lullabies

Less than a year after he was named 2012's Sexiest Man Alive, Tatum became a dad to daughter Everly, and according to his now-ex Jenna Dewan, The Lost City star used some undiscovered talents to pacify his crying infant.

"All of a sudden he starts beatboxing and she starts cooing," Dewan said on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "I'm like, 'What?! I have been rocking her. I have been swaying her. I've been doing squats,' and he gets here and she would just fall asleep in his arms."

Michael B. Jordan is an ironing expert

Jordan revealed his unique way to unwind in 2018, in Vanity Fair's video series, "Secret Talent Theatre." Standing behind an ironing board, 2020's Sexiest Man tells viewers about his de-wrinkling process.

"I don't like it too crispy. I don't like too many creases, but just enough to get rid of the wrinkles," he says, flattening a white shirt. "It's kind of therapeutic, you know? It soothes you, calms you down."

Ryan Reynolds can voice over movie trailers

In true film star form, the Sexiest Man of 2010 showed off his hidden ability to imitate a movie trailer voiceover on The Graham Norton Show. On the spot, Reynolds creates a faux preview starring his fellow talk show guests.

"In a world divided by fear, one man must stand alone. Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Toby Jones in Graham Norton's Pants, rated R," he says, then admitting it's not a household favorite. "It drives my wife [Blake Lively] nuts."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pierce Brosnan is a fire-eater

Before he took on PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive cover in 2001, and even before his acting career took off, the four-time James Bond was a fire-eater. Brosnan told The Guardian that in 1969, he learned the odd skill from a street performer during a workshop at the Oval House theater in London, and added that fire-eating is "absolutely" still on his CV. (Fun fact: He's also an accomplished painter who has sold his work for millions!)

Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris Hemsworth can braid hair

Hemsworth revealed his flair for hair during a round of Buzzfeed's Never Have I Ever game with his Huntsman costar Jessica Chastain. When she asked the 2014 choice for Sexiest Man Alive if he'd ever French-braided hair, the Thor star confidently shared that he is indeed "pretty good" at helping his daughter, India, style her tresses.

"I know how to do a plait," he said, acknowledging that the more advanced, French style "sounds like something I will be doing next."

Dave Benett/Getty

Idris Elba is a DJ

If you'd like to make beautiful music with the 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, you're in luck — he's also a talented DJ, even performing at Coachella in 2019 under the stage name DJ Big Driis.

Elba also scored the prime gig of DJing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2019 wedding, and admitted that even he got nerves about the big event. "[Harry and Meghan are] good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure," he said.

Nick Cave, Thomas Houseago and Brad Pitt JUSSI KOIVUNEN/SARA HILDEN ART MUSEUM/AFP via Getty

Brad Pitt is a sculptor

Two-time Sexiest Man Alive cover star unveiled his artistic side when he debuted a series of sculptural artwork at a gallery in Finland. In conversation with Finish publication Yle, Pitt chalked up his inspiration to a "brutally honest" self-reflection and "taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I've just gotten wrong."

The art installation was not Pitt's first foray into the art world. He's explored the realms of architecture and furniture design in the past as well.

Adam Levine can balance objects on his face

The Maroon 5 singer brought more than his singing talents to a session of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden. In between singing and cruising with the talk show host, 2013's Sexiest Man hopped out of the car to show off his knack for balancing things on his face. He manages to keep a model airplane, a traffic cone, a broom and a cardboard cutout of Corden in the air.

Johnny Depp. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Johnny Depp can paint

Aside from acting and being a two-time Sexiest Man Alive, Depp expresses himself on canvas. His debut art show in July earned $3.6 million from 780 prints of portraits he created of Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Keith Richards.