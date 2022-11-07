The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

01 of 12 Aries Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Represented by a ram, Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so it makes sense why those born under it are said to be natural leaders. These bold fire signs, born between March 21 and April 19, are known for their ambitious, competitive and headstrong personalities. Paul Rudd revealed his categorically Aries-like appreciation for competition in 2021, when he told PEOPLE that seeing his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs, win the Super Bowl was one of his life's greatest moments.

02 of 12 Taurus Getty (5) George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have more in common than their Sexiest Man Alive titles: ll of them were born between April 20 and May 20, and therefore they all belong to the Taurus zodiac group. Responsible and hardworking, this earth sign has a reputation of being loyal, reliable, patient and kind. They also have a taste for the finer things in life and relish in lavish comfort and contentment. Much like the bull that symbolizes Taurus, these spring babies do tend to be stubborn, but such a trait is probably an asset for this determined bunch. From this perspective, it makes a bit more sense why Johnson once tore off his front gate so as not to be late for filming. The 2016 Sexiest Man Alive cover star did say that he did it for the "hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day." That's the type of loyalty only a Taurus could possess.

03 of 12 Gemini Kevin Winter/Getty; SC Pool/Corbis/Getty Those who were born between May 21 and June 22 are, like Sexiest Man Alive honorees Johnny Depp and Blake Shelton, Geminis. Those of this air sign — symbolized by "the twins" — are notoriously independent, playful, charismatic and intelligent. They're social butterflies ready to charm and amuse anyone in their company. It's no wonder then that Shelton's friends were caught off guard when the country singer opted for a small, intimate wedding to Gwen Stefani in July 2021: those who didn't attend the 40-person ceremony were probably expecting a mile-long guest list from the Gemini groom.

04 of 12 Cancer Neil Mockford/FilmMagic; Jason Kempin/Getty The fourth sign, Cancer, is the astrological sign of Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford. Born from June 21 through July 22 and represented by the crab, Cancers are known to be in touch with their own emotions and those of others — they're empathetic, thoughtful, nurturing and protective. No one familiar with these water signs would be surprised to hear how Ford got choked up while giving a sentimental speech at the D23 Expo in September 2020. In true Cancer form, he showed his vulnerable side when speaking about his connection to and appreciation for the Indiana Jones franchise.

05 of 12 Leo Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Ezio Petersen/Landov; Don Arnold/WireImage Make way for Leo, the lion of the zodiac, and the showstoppers who call this fire sign their own. Those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 are said to be bright stars with an ample supply of confidence and enthusiasm. Leos like Patrick Swayze, Ben Affleck and Chris Hemsworth are ambitious, creative and unstoppable once they set their minds to something. Pal Kevin Smith's observations from Affleck's recent wedding certainly captured the star's Leo essence. The Sexiest Man Alive of 2002 reportedly poured his heart into his vows to wife Jennifer Lopez. "That's one of my favorite things about Ben," Smith told PEOPLE. "He's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.' "

06 of 12 Virgo Getty (5) Virgos, born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, tend to be humble, hard-working, analytical people. Naturally grounded as earth signs, Virgos are sympathetic, focused and observant, and five of them have been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: Mark Harmon, the late Sean Connery, Richard Gere, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba. The patience and diligence of a true Virgo are reflected in Elba's recent insights on his own career path. The Three Thousand Years of Longing star told PEOPLE that he's glad he endured the long and often rocky road to success. "I don't think at this junction I would appreciate the way I am now having not gone through that journey," said Elba. "I really do think that all the things that I have I would've wished for as a young man, it wouldn't be the same if I got it [back then]."

07 of 12 Libra Andreas Rentz/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty The zodiac's seventh sign is represented by the scales, so it makes sense that Libras are considered balanced and diplomatic. The air sign is also characterized as social, compassionate, fun and romantic. Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman, both born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, have graced the cover of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue with their lively Libra spirits. Venus, the planet of love and harmony, is said to rule the Libra constellation, which supposedly makes Libras shine in their relationships. Jackman — who speaks proudly of the 25-plus happy years he's spent with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness — can likely attest to Libras' flair for love. In 2021, the X-Men star spoke about his successful marriage on the Today show. "People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that," he said. "It's been one of the best things in my life."

08 of 12 Scorpio Rick Kern/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Passionate, protective and powerful, Scorpio is known as an intense section of the zodiac. The water sign claims those born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, like Harry Hamlin, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Reynolds. The autumn-born group is thought to be caring, ambitious, charming and wise. Scorpios are known for their wit and humor — two things also associated with Reynolds. The actor certainly packs a hilarious punch with his nonstop trolling of his friends and family. But when it comes to being the greatest dad and husband, Reynolds' caring Scorpio pops out most. His own brood is always the top priority — he and wife Blake Lively even alternate their film schedules to make sure their family of five (soon to be six!) isn't split up.

09 of 12 Sagittarius Brad Pitt. Gregg DeGuire/Getty These fire signs love to travel and learn new things, passing through life with natural optimism and curiosity. The Sagittarius constellation reigns over all born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, like the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Brad Pitt. Adventure guides the ninth sign's spirit; these wanderers are not afraid to take risks. The adventurous, open-minded way of Sagittarii might explain why Pitt has explored several industries outside of entertainment. Most recently, he debuted a skincare line, exhibited his sculpture work and opened a champagne maison.

10 of 12 Capricorn Frazer Harrison/Getty, Karwai Tang/Getty Symbolized by the goat, Capricorns are practical, business-savvy, success-driven and confident. You can definitely rely on those belonging to this earth sign, born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19. Considering the ambition and resilience of Capricorns, it comes as no surprise that Mel Gibson, Denzel Washington, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper and John Legend belong to this winter sign. In conversation with fellow actor Mahershala Ali for a Variety series, Cooper recalled that he was ready to quit acting before nabbing a role in the 2021 film Licorice Pizza. Like a true Capricorn, his industrious spirit was revived by a project he had to have. "The reason that I didn't give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson," Cooper said. "When he called me to maybe be in his movie, Mahershala, I mean really, I think I'd open up a door in his movie. I'd do anything."

11 of 12 Aquarius Karwai Tang/Getty, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The third air sign, Aquarius, is best known as the eccentric and creative members of the zodiac. Those with birthdays between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 think outside the box. Aquarius claims the nonconforming innovators who still manage to exude charisma and make friends easily. Nick Nolte and Michael B. Jordan were both born under the Aquarius sign. Considering the notorious traits of an Aquarius, there doesn't seem to be a more fitting title for Nolte's 2018 memoir, Rebel.