Sneak a Peek at Some Stars Featured in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue

03 of 09 Aaron Judge Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Breaking records is sexy, and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge did just that this year, hitting 62 home runs to set an American League record. "It took me a little longer than I wanted to but ... it's something pretty special," the 30-year-old told the YES Network.

04 of 09 Robert Pattinson Alexander Tamargo/Getty Brooding aside, 36-year-old Robert Pattinson had yet another big year in 2022, entering a new genre of film with his starring role in The Batman.

05 of 09 Ke Huy Quan JENNELLE FONG/The New York Tim​es/Redux Ke Huy Quan, 51, recently made a triumphant return to acting after 20 years away. "For many, many years people recognized me only as a child [actor] because that was pretty much the last time they saw me up on the screen," he told PEOPLE. "I'm hoping when people see me now they go, 'Oh my God! You're Waymond from Everything Everywhere All at Once — and you were also in Indiana Jones [and] Goonies!' "

06 of 09 Jack Harlow Jeff Kravitz/Getty He didn't peak in high school, he's still out here getting cuter. And Jack Harlow, 24, is everywhere, from SNL and MTV to soon, the big screen, in the remake of White Men Can't Jump.

07 of 09 Jo Koy Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Actor and comedian Jo Koy's star continued to rise this year with the release of his semi-autobiographical film Easter Sunday, which follows a man who returns home to spend Easter with his Filipino American family. "You'll laugh, you'll cry and it will be beautiful," the 51-year-old told Variety. "And maybe you'll realize we're not all that different from you."

08 of 09 Diego Luna Beau Grealy / Trunk Archive Can you find your way out of those eyes? Diego Luna, 42, continues to charm with both his looks and his skill, currently on display in Star Wars: Andor.