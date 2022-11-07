Sneak a Peek at Some Stars Featured in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue

The countdown is on! Before PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive is revealed Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, see some of our other favorite guys gracing the pages this year

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on November 7, 2022 09:00 AM
01 of 09

Kendrick Lamar

SMA Men of the Year
Sarah Mccolgan/The Licensing Project

Sure there are the obvious good looks, but Kendrick Lamar also has heart: whether he's talking about his unconditional love for his children, or connecting with young concertgoers, or pouring his soul into his performances, the 35-year-old rapper is beautiful on the inside, too.

02 of 09

George Clooney

SMA Men of the Year
MAGDALENA WOSINSKA/The New Yor​k Times/ Redux

One of PEOPLE's few two-time Sexiest Man Alive honorees, George Clooney, 61, continues to get better with age (even Brad Pitt agrees).

03 of 09

Aaron Judge

SMA Men of the Year
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Breaking records is sexy, and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge did just that this year, hitting 62 home runs to set an American League record. "It took me a little longer than I wanted to but ... it's something pretty special," the 30-year-old told the YES Network.

04 of 09

Robert Pattinson

SMA Men of the Year
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Brooding aside, 36-year-old Robert Pattinson had yet another big year in 2022, entering a new genre of film with his starring role in The Batman.

05 of 09

Ke Huy Quan

SMA Men of the Year
JENNELLE FONG/The New York Tim​es/Redux

Ke Huy Quan, 51, recently made a triumphant return to acting after 20 years away. "For many, many years people recognized me only as a child [actor] because that was pretty much the last time they saw me up on the screen," he told PEOPLE. "I'm hoping when people see me now they go, 'Oh my God! You're Waymond from Everything Everywhere All at Once — and you were also in Indiana Jones [and] Goonies!' "

06 of 09

Jack Harlow

SMA Men of the Year
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

He didn't peak in high school, he's still out here getting cuter. And Jack Harlow, 24, is everywhere, from SNL and MTV to soon, the big screen, in the remake of White Men Can't Jump.

07 of 09

Jo Koy

SMA Men of the Year
Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Actor and comedian Jo Koy's star continued to rise this year with the release of his semi-autobiographical film Easter Sunday, which follows a man who returns home to spend Easter with his Filipino American family. "You'll laugh, you'll cry and it will be beautiful," the 51-year-old told Variety. "And maybe you'll realize we're not all that different from you."

08 of 09

Diego Luna

SMA Men of the Year
Beau Grealy / Trunk Archive

Can you find your way out of those eyes? Diego Luna, 42, continues to charm with both his looks and his skill, currently on display in Star Wars: Andor.

09 of 09

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

SMA Men of the Year
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Would this list even be complete without The Rock? The 50-year-old doesn't think so: named Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, he loves talking about the title, and, to be fair, the Black Adam star keeps bringing the sexy.

