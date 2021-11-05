Bridgerton fans were left burning for the 31-year-old Brit after he stole hearts on the Netflix hit — and equally gutted when he announced his departure ahead of season 2. But he's not going far, with upcoming roles announced in a handful of Netflix projects and films, and fans pushing for him to be the next James Bond.

But even Page is amazed by the intensity of fan feelings toward him sometimes.

"No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there," Page told The Hollywood Reporter of buzz about the show's sex scenes. "I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

He continued, "My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they'll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy."