Before the Sexiest Man Alive Is Revealed on Tuesday, Feast Your Eyes on These Sexy Guys of 2021
We're counting down the days until our 2021 Sexiest Man Alive announcement with other men who kept us captivated this year
Christopher Meloni
Law & Order fans rejoiced when the 60-year-old returned to the franchise this year for Organized Crime. And pretty much everyone on the Internet rejoiced when pictures of the actor filming went viral thanks to his, uh, toned backside.
Speaking to Men's Health about "having a moment" in pop culture, he joked, "My ass is."
Timothée Chalamet
Whether he's musing about his "Tiny Horse" on SNL or joining fellow sexy man Jason Momoa on the big screen in Dune, the 25-year-old is everywhere, and his star is only rising with roles in the upcoming Wonka and Dune: Part Two movies set in stone.
"I thought he was gonna be a big actor one day," director Elijah Bynum told HuffPost in 2018 of casting Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights. "What I don't think anyone expected was he was going to become this kind of international sex symbol that came out of nowhere."
Regé-Jean Page
Bridgerton fans were left burning for the 31-year-old Brit after he stole hearts on the Netflix hit — and equally gutted when he announced his departure ahead of season 2. But he's not going far, with upcoming roles announced in a handful of Netflix projects and films, and fans pushing for him to be the next James Bond.
But even Page is amazed by the intensity of fan feelings toward him sometimes.
"No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there," Page told The Hollywood Reporter of buzz about the show's sex scenes. "I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."
He continued, "My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they'll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy."
Jason Momoa
In the summer of 2021, everyone's favorite action hero proved he can make any task look sexy during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seriously: using hand sanitizer, opening canned tuna ironing ... there is nothing the 42-year-old can do in a mundane manner.
"When I iron shirts, what I like to do first is get a little baby oil and rub it all over me," he said with a smile, before getting into the "long stroke" with his iron.
Bad Bunny
The 27-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter did it all this year: scored his first Grammy Award, joined Brad Pitt on the big screen (in next year's Bullet Train) and made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri. Oh, and he wrestled The Miz, too. But it's his confidence that cements his sex symbol status — and he knows it.
"My mom always told me I was cute, bonito, as a kid and I wouldn't believe it," the singer told PEOPLE in 2020. "Today I believe it. I think that's the most important part of being sexy — believing it yourself. If you don't believe it yourself, no one will think it."
Lil Nas X
The Grammy winner is changing conversations around representation in the music industry and racking up endless accolades and A-list fans in the process (Elton John famously called out the 22-year-old's "balls of steel" and "wonderful" artistry at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards). His "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" music videos from his debut album Montero were two of the steamiest of 2021 — and he's just getting started.
"I hope every single corner of the globe is reached with this album," he told PEOPLE in September 2021, adding, "It's going to happen!"
Daniel Dae Kim
Actor + activist is one sexy combination! Kim, formerly of Lost and Hawaii Five-0, used his platform this year to speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, even addressing the issue before Congress in March and offering rewards for information about supsects in various racially motivated attacks around the U.S.
He's also pushed for more diversity in casting, telling PEOPLE earlier this year, "If I can be a job creator and cast my shows in the way that I see the world and make those casts more diverse as a result, then I should do that, too. I'm thankful that people have let me do it. And it is nice to be a job creator as opposed to someone who's waiting on others to hire them."
The 53-year-old has a lot to look forward to in the year ahead, including lead roles in The Hot Zone: Anthrax and Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Jason Sudeikis
Is anyone not in love with Ted Lasso? Sudeikis, 46, tugged at heartstrings this year with his Emmy-winning portrayal of the kind but struggling soccer (er, football) coach, dropping his AppleTV+ series mid-pandemic when people needed warm fuzzies the most.
"I would say that, you know, this show is about family. The show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates — and I wouldn't be here without those three, you know, things in my life," the actor said while accepting his Emmy Award in September.
Patrick Mahomes
At just 26 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already has a Super Bowl win and NFL MVP Award under his belt. But he stays down to earth thanks to fiancée Brittany Matthews and their adorable baby girl, Sterling Skye. "We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day," he told Today of his daughter over the summer.