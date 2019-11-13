John Legend Leads a Pack of Gorgeous Men in the Sexiest Man Alive Issue: From Sterling to Jason, Peek 10 More Hot Guys
John Legend
The newest Sexiest Man Alive had mixed emotions when he learned he scored the title.
“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”
He’s got a lot of star power behind him: here, get to know 10 more sexy men from our issue.
Sterling K. Brown
The 43-year-old dad of two is still making us cry every week during This Is Us, and this year, found time to lend his voice to soon-to-be blockbuster Frozen 2, too.
Jason Momoa
Aquaman was everywhere this year — and we still couldn’t get enough. Momoa, 40, continues to charm us with the sweet praise he heaps on wife Lisa Bonet, his personal causes and his all-around awesomeness.
Keanu Reeves
The beloved ’90s star, now 55, became the Internet’s boyfriend this year, thanks to a return to the screen in Toy Story 4, Always Be My Maybe and John Wick.
Shawn Mendes
It’s true, la la la — the 21-year-old makes everyone swoon with his romantic lyrics, love for girlfriend Camila Cabello and Instagram pics like this one.
Mark Consuelos
Between his role on Riverdale and his devotion to wife Kelly Ripa and their three kids (plus those abs), the 48-year-old really has it all going on.
Paul Rudd
The ageless actor turned 50 this year, and marked the milestone by starring in one of 2019’s biggest films, Avengers: Endgame.
The Jonas Brothers
Few people are having better years than Kevin, 32, Joe, 30, and Nick, 27, who released a new album this year after an emotional reunion and capped things off with a world tour. Two star-studded weddings (Nick to Priyanka Chopra and Joe to Sophie Turner) kept their names in the news, too.
Tan France
Queer Eye‘s sweet, soulful fashionisto, 36, always approaches the show’s heroes with sensitivity — melting our hearts in the process.
Henry Golding
The debonair star of Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, 32, continued to shine in 2019, and on top of that, PEOPLE readers deemed him the man with the ‘Sexiest Funky Fashion Sense.’
David Harbour
If you didn’t already love him for Stranger Things, it’s possible the 44-year-old’s SNL hosting gig won you over. Whatever the reason, he’s as charming as he is tough.