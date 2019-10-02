Image zoom

Behold, the soothing sight of two of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2017 and Idris Elba in 2018. We’re just about a month away from unveiling 2019’s hottest dude (mark your calendars for the Nov. 15 announcement!) but while we wait, we need your help determining which other sexy men and moments deserve a shout-out in this year’s issue.

That’s why we created our Readers’ Choice polls, to get your take on the hottest hunks in every category from “Sexiest Gym Addict” to “Sexiest Funny Guy” – as well as the most swoonworthy moments of the year from the most dedicated “Instagram Husbands,” the reality shows everyone watched and the glow-ups we can’t stop talking about.

So whether you’re a Michael B. Jordan superfan determined to give him his due, or someone dedicated to making sure their “sexiest import” is properly represented, we need your vote. Make sure to scroll to see the five choices in all categories, tap the one that gets your heart racing, and hit “submit votes” via the pink button to make your voice heard. Then pick up the Sexiest Man Alive issue of PEOPLE on Nov. 15 to see if your picks were winners!

VOTE NOW IN PEOPLE’S READERS’ CHOICE POLL