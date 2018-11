Meet 10 of the Many More Sexy Men We're Celebrating in This Week's Issue

You probably used to think of Krasinski as that sorta-heartthrob from The Office. Not after 2018: He became the new epitome of the strong, silent type as director-star of the near-wordless horror hit A Quiet Place. On Amazon he resurrected the ultimate man-with-a-mission as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. To the 39-year-old it was all just gravy: “There’s nothing you can complain about in this business, you know what I mean?” Humble too! Sigh.