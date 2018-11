“When we wake up in the morning, we put on music, and while [daughter] Everly’s eating we dance and it just starts to get stupid,” Tatum says of his and wife Jenna Dewan’s morning routine. “Changing the baby is an intermission — but our daughter hates getting her diaper changed, so it’s almost like a break-dancing battle to get it on her. As soon as you lay her down, she’s bridging out of it and doing some jiu-jitsu windmill. It’s pretty intense.”