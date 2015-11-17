We Got Tinder to Reveal the Guys Who Get the Most Right-Swipes in Each State (Here's How to Date Them!)

The sad thing about our Sexiest Man Alive? There’s only one of him.

But fear not, single ladies: We teamed up with Tinder to bring you the next best bachelors.

The app’s crew shared coveted info with PEOPLE that even the most dedicated right-swipers couldn’t get their hands on – until now. In honor of SMA season, we’ve rounded up lucky gents from each of the 50 states who’ve managed to garner some of the most Tinder likes in their areas.

That’s right, we might be the cupid that hooks you up with Danny, this Colorado dreamboat who maybe knows a thing or two about the finer points of weight-lifting.

Or maybe someone like 25-year-old Utah hunk Zak is more of your type. He’s here for you.

Check out our gallery for a peek at the hottest bachelors from the other 48 states, and then get ready for date night!

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be revealing the stud who will be gracing the cover of PEOPLE s Sexiest Man Alive issue. Tune in on November 17 at 11:35/10:35 CT on ABC to find out who the 2015 winner will be!