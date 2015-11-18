Sexiest Dad Alive & 6 Other Titles for David
SEXIEST DAD ALIVE
Michael Steele/Getty
In other news, we just deeply embarrassed David Beckham's four children.
SEXIEST RETIREE ALIVE
Splash News Online
We've known one thing to be true since the day he announced his retirement from soccer in May 2013: No other player in the history of the sport will ever have as much abs game as Beckham.
SEXIEST SOCCER PLAYER ALIVE
Pacific Coast News
We could tell you about all the trophies Beckham earned throughout his soccer career or his talent for bending free-kicks ... or we could show you this photo.
SEXIEST HUMANITARIAN ALIVE
Per-Anders Pettersson for UNICEF/Wenn
His hard work with UNICEF is just one of the many ways he's melted our hearts over the years.
SEXIEST HUSBAND ALIVE
Karwai Tang/Wireimage
David and Victoria Beckham last November
SEXIEST SPOKESMODEL ALIVE
Courtesy Armani
Pro tip: When it comes to selling underwear, it's not really about the underwear.
SEXIEST SELFIE TAKER ALIVE
Eric Thayer/Reuters/Landov
Filters are for the mere mortals (re: us).
