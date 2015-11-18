Sexiest Dad Alive & 6 Other Titles for David

By People Staff
Updated November 17, 2015 11:55 PM

1 of 7

SEXIEST DAD ALIVE

Michael Steele/Getty

In other news, we just deeply embarrassed David Beckham's four children.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

SEXIEST RETIREE ALIVE

Splash News Online

We've known one thing to be true since the day he announced his retirement from soccer in May 2013: No other player in the history of the sport will ever have as much abs game as Beckham.

3 of 7

SEXIEST SOCCER PLAYER ALIVE

Pacific Coast News

We could tell you about all the trophies Beckham earned throughout his soccer career or his talent for bending free-kicks ... or we could show you this photo.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

SEXIEST HUMANITARIAN ALIVE

Per-Anders Pettersson for UNICEF/Wenn

His hard work with UNICEF is just one of the many ways he's melted our hearts over the years.

Advertisement

5 of 7

SEXIEST HUSBAND ALIVE

Karwai Tang/Wireimage

David and Victoria Beckham last November

6 of 7

SEXIEST SPOKESMODEL ALIVE

Courtesy Armani

Pro tip: When it comes to selling underwear, it's not really about the underwear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

SEXIEST SELFIE TAKER ALIVE

Eric Thayer/Reuters/Landov

Filters are for the mere mortals (re: us).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com