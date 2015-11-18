The David Beckham Guide to Taking Your Shirt Off

By Alison Schwartz
Updated May 01, 2020 11:53 PM

STEP 1: TAKE YOUR SHIRT OFF

This is important.

STEP 2: ASSESS YOUR LOCATION

Where are you? As a rule of thumb, we don't recommend taking off your shirt in notably quiet settings, food and beverage establishments and anywhere you might accidentally run into Mrs. Flowers, your fourth-grade geography teacher. (Unless, of course, you are David Beckham, then please, by all means, take your shirt off anywhere and everywhere and any time.)

STEP 3: CONSIDER HEADING TO A MORE TROPICAL LOCATION

Makes sense.

STEP 4: MAKE EVERYONE WISH THEY, TOO, WERE WITH YOU AT SAID TROPICAL LOCATION

This is going to come as a huge surprise, so we hope you're sitting down: The beach is way better than the office! It's true! Remember: You heard it here first!

STEP 5: NOW, THINK ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE GOING TO DO WITH YOUR FACE

David, you can just skip to Step 12.

STEP 7: KEEP STARING INTO THE DISTANCE

You mysterious person, you.

STEP 6: IF YOU'RE NOT SURE WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR FACE, JUST STARE OFF INTO THE DISTANCE

Pro tip: Contemplate the meaning of life, your childhood, what makes pizza so good.

STEP 8: OKAY, YOU CAN STOP STARING

Now, look at your adoring fans.

STEP 9: PITY THEM, FOR THEY ARE NOT AS GLORIOUSLY SHIRTLESS AS YOU

Shake their hands. Smile. Be kind, for you were not always this gloriously shirtless – don't you remember what that was like?

STEP 10: OH, MAYBE GO FOR A RUN OR SOMETHING

You know, if you plan on staying shirtless for a while.

STEP 11: ASK FOR HELP

Preferably from your wife.

STEP 12: GET COMFORTABLE

Taking off your shirt isn't so much of a choice as it is a lifestyle, so make this moment last as long as you can. And if you're David Beckham, we mean forever.

