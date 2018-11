Perhaps the most famous of all Hollywood bromances, Affleck and Damon’s friendship started when the guys were young. Fast-forward through Good Will Hunting, Sexiest Man Alive titles and more major moments and it’s clear they’re in it for the long haul. “You’re friends when you are young, you have a certain life,” Affleck told PEOPLE of their evolving relationship. “Then in your 20s you have a different life. In your 30s you get married and have families.” And for these two, always together.