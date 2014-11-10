The Sexiest Manatees Alive!

Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt simply can't compete with these sexy beasts
By Alison Schwartz
Updated November 10, 2014 10:00 AM

1 of 8

WELL, HELLO

Credit: Getty

Yeah, I lift.

2 of 8

DOUBLE OR NOTHING

Credit: Getty

"Let's get out of here, babe. I know this great spot where no fish will bother us."

3 of 8

SMOOCH OPERATOR

Credit: Getty

They call him the Channing Tatum of the ocean.

4 of 8

'SEA' & BE SEEN

Credit: Getty

He's a mermaids' man.

5 of 8

PERFECT VISION

Credit: Getty

Looks, brains, underwater dexterity – he's the whole package.

6 of 8

IT'S A DATE!

Credit: Getty

You. Me. Dinner?

7 of 8

HANDSOME HURTS

Credit: Getty

It's frustrating that dolphins don't take me seriously just because I'm really good-looking.

8 of 8

SHOW OFF

Credit: Getty

Ladies.

By Alison Schwartz