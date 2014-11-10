The Sexiest Manatees Alive!
Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt simply can't compete with these sexy beasts
WELL, HELLO
Credit: Getty
Yeah, I lift.
DOUBLE OR NOTHING
Credit: Getty
"Let's get out of here, babe. I know this great spot where no fish will bother us."
SMOOCH OPERATOR
Credit: Getty
They call him the Channing Tatum of the ocean.
'SEA' & BE SEEN
Credit: Getty
He's a mermaids' man.
PERFECT VISION
Credit: Getty
Looks, brains, underwater dexterity – he's the whole package.
IT'S A DATE!
Credit: Getty
You. Me. Dinner?
HANDSOME HURTS
Credit: Getty
It's frustrating that dolphins don't take me seriously just because I'm really good-looking.
SHOW OFF
Credit: Getty
Ladies.