They go together like spaghetti and meatballs, which is no surprise, given the two-time Sexiest Man Alive honoree’s tasty tactic to win over Einstein, his cocker spaniel mix rescue dog. “Forever, now, he just thinks of me as the guy with the meatball feet,” Clooney told Esquire of rubbing food on his shoes. “He loves me. I can do no wrong. He follows me everywhere.”