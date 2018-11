Seriously Sexy Eye Candy: The Closest to Naked These Past Sexiest Men Alive Have Ever Been On Screen

Jackman got really ripped for each of his turns as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, but it wasn’t until Days of Future Past that we saw all the fruits of his labor. Audiences got a back shot in this film, a moment he prepared for with plenty of workouts, which didn’t always come easy: “It’s harder at 45 than it was at 30,” he said. “Even now, I’m noticing the weight starting to go down. You have to work hard. It sucks.”