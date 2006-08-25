September 4, 2006

Best of the Web

StyleWatch Product Information for Sept 4:

GOOD JEANS: Autographed jeans at J&Company Bling Your Blues charity auction; ebay.com/blingyourblues.

KORNERING THE MARKET: Korner Emerge Luscious facial mask, $75; 212-872-2663 or bergdorfgoodman.com.

TIARA GIRLS: Gold tiara (available in other colors) and Mo t White Star, $250; crushwineco.com/moet starting Sept. 1.

HOLLYWOOD TREATMENT: Get manicured like a celeb (for $250) at Salon AKS, 212-888-0707.

HILARY DUFF’S FIRST FRAGRANCE: With Love will be available for $45 at Macy s stores starting in mid-September.

IMAN’S NEW CAUSE: Keep a Child Alive provides AIDS drugs for African children and families To donate to the cause, click here

GWEN’S BRAND NEW BAG: RAINBOW FRANKS Baby and Narita bags, $38 and $114. All bags available at Macy s stores starting Sept. 1.