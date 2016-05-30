Selena Gomez Visits Sick Children at Boston Children's Hospital

The "Same Old Love" singer visits the hospital one day before her TD Garden tour stop

Selena Gomez knows how to make the kids at Boston Children’s Hospital smile.

The “Hands to Myself” singer headed to the hospital on Friday to spend her day off hanging out and even playing a little music with the patients. Gomez, 23, was in town to perform at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday evening as part of her Revival tour.

“I have a show in Boston … here, tomorrow. I never know where I am because I’m always on tour,” Gomez joked as she chatted with a few young female patients. “But I have the day off so I figured I’d come and say ‘Hi!'”

Dressed in a black tank top and jeans with her hair down in long wavy curls, the star even stopped into the Seacrest Studios for a jam session with some of the children. Gomez played the bongo drums and led a singalong to “Lean on Me.”

The star also put on gloves and a protective gown to visit and take selfies with children who weren’t able to leave their hospital beds.

“Thanks for meeting my bro,” one Gomez fan happily tweeted, along with photos of the actress posing with her brother.

Carrie Almeida, whose daughter is a patient at Children’s, also expressed her gratitude on Instagram, calling Gomez “sweet, genuine and open.”