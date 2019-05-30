11 Former Disney Channel Stars Sound Off on the Experience: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

In a 2019 essay for Teen Vogue entitled “My Private Breakdown,” the former Kim Possible and Even Stevens star revealed her very personal post-Disney struggles.

Romano said that growing up in the theater and on TV sets, she developed an obsession with wanting a normal childhood, and dreamed about the perfect college experience as her chance to feel normal.

“I worked full days and would go home and be tutored in a different subject every night,” she wrote. “The idea of one day having a college life became my greatest fantasy. I would watch teen movies and become intensely jealous of ‘normal’ kids, feeling, at my moodiest, like a misfit.”

She also remembered being told that leaving acting after Even Stevensended would ruin her career.

“In retrospect, it probably did. But in my heart, I was running away from the responsibility of fame and toward a glamorized fantasy of adolescence,” she said.

Romano said that she tried going back to theater after feeling like a misfit in college, but that her loneliness stayed.

“I became a bit harder-edged, binge-drank more at loud nightclubs, and started to accept the transient natures of love, sex, and friendship,” she said. “Growing up, I entertained thousands of families only to feel completely lonely. People were as replaceable as they had deemed me to be. Imposter syndrome had stiff competition against my self-hatred at that point.”

Thankfully, meeting her husband and growing their family turned her life around. “All that matters now is my amazing family,” she said. “When I look back I can see that it’s all I ever wanted.”