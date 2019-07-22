11 Times Selena Gomez Made More Sense Than Everybody Else

ON TAKING CHANCES
“I kinda like the idea of being scared.”
ON THE MEANING OF BEAUTY
“I realize everybody wants what they don’t have. But at the end of the day, what you have inside is much more beautiful than what’s on the outside.”
ON CARING ABOUT THE OPINIONS OF OTHERS
“You can’t be afraid of what people are going to say because you’re never going to make everyone happy.”
ON GIRL POWER
“If you’re able to look yourself in the mirror every day with decisions that you make, that’s where power starts.”
ON TRUE FRIENDS
“My friends laugh at me for taking selfies. I hope everyone has those friends that keep you grounded.”
ON HER IDEAL GUY
“My perfect guy wears Converse, is totally laid-back and doesn’t worry about being cool.”
ON STANDING UP TO YOUR HATERS
“People are going to bring you down because of your drive, but, ultimately, it makes you a stronger person to turn your cheek and go the other way.”
ON LEARNING FROM THOSE AROUND YOU
“People are put into your life for seasons, for different reasons, and to teach you lessons.”
ON FRIENDSHIP
“I’ve gotten to the point where the label of ‘best friend’ is so ridiculous. If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world.”
ON PRIORITIES
“I hate Twitter. I love fries.”
ON GROWING UP
“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve learned that I have to open myself up to all opportunities. Maybe I’ll get burned and not meet the right people, but I won’t know until I do it.”