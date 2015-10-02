Selena Gomez Surprises Fans with Catchy New Song, World Tour News

Nick Maslow
October 02, 2015 03:15 PM

Selena Gomez is ending the week on a high note – not only did the singer drop a new song, but she also announced a world tour.

Gomez, 23, kicked off the surprises in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“Guys, I have a very exciting announcement,” she says in the clip. “I am launching my Revival world tour. I will be going to the U.S. and Canada from May to July … ”

Hours later, Gomez treated fans to a new song from her upcoming album Revival, out Oct. 9.

“Surprise! Preorder REVIVAL now & get one of my favs from the album #MeAndTheRhythm instantly!” she tweeted with her hot cover shot.

Gomez is primed for the dance floor in “Me & the Rhythm,” an uptempo track with catchy melodies and bold lyrics. “Don’t you play a song about love when I move my body,” Gomez sings on her way to an explosive chorus.

[spotify id="spotify%253Atrack%253A20gHW52FjbgfhmxU1HzUWE" /]

The song mirrors her real-life stance on relationships. “I’m really stoked about being with myself right now,” she told Flare magazine for her candid cover story.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.