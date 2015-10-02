Selena Gomez Surprises Fans with Catchy New Song, World Tour News

Selena Gomez is ending the week on a high note – not only did the singer drop a new song, but she also announced a world tour.

Gomez, 23, kicked off the surprises in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“Guys, I have a very exciting announcement,” she says in the clip. “I am launching my Revival world tour. I will be going to the U.S. and Canada from May to July … ”

Hours later, Gomez treated fans to a new song from her upcoming album Revival, out Oct. 9.

Surprise! Preorder REVIVAL now & get one of my favs from the album #MeAndTheRhythm💃instantly! http://t.co/SUblaa19lN pic.twitter.com/j0UiuZMJU1 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 2, 2015

“Surprise! Preorder REVIVAL now & get one of my favs from the album #MeAndTheRhythm instantly!” she tweeted with her hot cover shot.

Gomez is primed for the dance floor in “Me & the Rhythm,” an uptempo track with catchy melodies and bold lyrics. “Don’t you play a song about love when I move my body,” Gomez sings on her way to an explosive chorus.

The song mirrors her real-life stance on relationships. “I’m really stoked about being with myself right now,” she told Flare magazine for her candid cover story.