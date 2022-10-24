See How the Stars Are Celebrating Diwali in 2022, Including Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi and Kal Penn

See how these stars are celebrating the "Festival of Lights," one of Hinduism's biggest and most significant holidays that celebrates the triumph of good over evil

Published on October 24, 2022
Mindy Kaling

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHCtaDy7I5/?hl=en. Mindy Kaling/Instagram.
Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The actress and writer shared some a glimpse into her Diwali week on Monday, showing off two outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock.

"Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family," Kaling wrote on Instagram. "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes!"

She shared a shoutout to Peacock for outfitting her for the festivities: "Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self."

Padma Lakshmi, Prabal Gurung and Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFG2HcoDTa/.
Sarita Choudhury/Instagram

Sarita Choudhury shared a collection of shots from her "weekend of light and love" to Instagram. In one snap, she is posed alongside chef Padma Lakshmi and designer Prabal Gurung seated on a staircase.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa/Instagram. Diwali https://www.instagram.com/p/CkD8omCrASl/. Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa shared a series of photos and videos from her Kal Penn-hosted Diwali celebrations with appearances from Prabal Gurung, the Buttigiegs and Sarita Choudhury.

"If @kalpenn or anyone else invites you to a Diwali party, do it! Thank you to everyone for welcoming us with open arms, delicious food, chic fashion and masterful beats! Happy Diwali 🪔 swipe to see what all the fun is about!," Ripa captioned her post which showcased her pink and gold outfit.

Kal Penn

Kelly Ripa/Instagram. Diwali https://www.instagram.com/p/CkD8omCrASl/. Kal Penn
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Penn, who has reposted a few photos to his Instagram Story of the party, was featured in Ripa's compilation in a smiling selfie. One of the photos Penn reposted showed a smiling Chasten and Pete Buttigieg in tuxedos.

