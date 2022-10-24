01 of 04

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The actress and writer shared some a glimpse into her Diwali week on Monday, showing off two outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock.

"Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family," Kaling wrote on Instagram. "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes!"

She shared a shoutout to Peacock for outfitting her for the festivities: "Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self."