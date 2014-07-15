See how Eva Mendes, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and other celeb moms-to-be kept their pregnancies under wraps

These Celebrity Moms Hid Their Baby Bumps with What?

They’re undercover mothers.

When Eva Mendes stepped out on July 9 after news broke that she and Ryan Gosling are expecting their first child together, the actress employed a tried-and-true tradition among expectant celeb moms: bump blocking.

Mendes went for the full-on block, using a large Longchamp Le Pliage Héritage handbag and the equivalent of a load of laundry. Effective, but not the most comfortable-looking.

Other famous moms-to-be have also gotten creative when it comes to keeping their growing bellies from view: Princess Kate employed a strategically placed floral bouquet (dainty), Nicole Richie used a pillow (comfy), Kim Kardashian went for a water bottle (sporty) and Jessica Simpson opted for one of her favorite oversized purses (handy).

But the award for cuddliest cover-up goes to Kelly Clarkson‘s beloved Maltese, Security, who sweetly blocked the singer’s growing belly during her pregnancy with daughter River Rose.