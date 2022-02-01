Happy Lunar New Year! Feb. 1 marks the start of the Year of the Tiger — see how Awkwafina, Tiffany Moon and more stars are celebrating

See How Celebrities Are Celebrating the Lunar New Year in 2022

The Year of the Tiger officially begins on Feb. 1, marking the start of the multi-day holiday celebrated by nearly two billion people around the world. Also known as Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, the holiday is primarily observed in countries in east Asia, including China, South Korea, Vietnam and more.

Traditional celebrations can vary across cultures, but common ways to ring in the Lunar New Year are gifting money in red envelopes, wearing lucky colors including red and gold, eating symbolic foods including dumplings and spending time with family.

See how your favorite stars are celebrating the Year of the Water Tiger.

Awkwafina

The Farewell star cozied up in a red sweatshirt to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Red is the most popular and traditional color for celebrations, as it is associated with happiness and good fortune, wealth and auspiciousness.

Michelle Yeoh

"Rrr..Road to an amazing, Healthy, Happy, Mega Successful, Loving Tiger Year!!" wrote the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, who shared videos and photos on Instagram of her family celebrating together.

Phillip Lim

The fashion designer wished fans a "healthy and joyous and prosperous Lunar New Year" in a video clip posted to Instagram, where he also shared some words of wisdom for the holiday: "Wear something that makes you feel beautiful 😍 Eat something that makes your belly smile 🤤 Celebrate with pride 🥰🧧."

Daniel Dae Kim

The Hawaii Five-0 star wished fans a Happy Lunar New Year with a graphic of a tiger on Instagram. "The Year of the Tiger is one characterized by power, passion and adventure. May it bring you all those things and more!" he wrote.

David Beckham

The soccer star showed off his cooking skills in a video that shows him wishing fans a Happy Lunar New Year in Mandarin and learning to cook sweet and sour Mandarin Fish to celebrate. "I'm quite proud of how it turned out," he wrote of the dish.

Jackie Chan

The action star shared a post wishing fans a "Happy Chinese New Year of the Tiger!" He added, "May everyone stay safe, healthy, and happy during these tough times!"

Tiffany Moon

The Real Housewives of Dallas star documented some of her family's traditions in a video on Instagram, in which she matched with her twin daughters Chloe and Madison. "One of our traditions is that children are given hongbao (red envelopes) filled with cash inside. Families get together and eat dumplings. We hope you have a wonderful New Year!!" she captioned the clip.

Kim-Joy

The baker and cookbook author whipped up an adorable tiger cake to ring in the Year of the Tiger. "Food is so important in Asian culture, and so many of us are unable to see family this year to celebrate the year of the Tiger, so I wanted to create this tiger cake to bring a little happiness to us all," she wrote alongside a video of her bringing the creation to life.

Kelly Mi Li