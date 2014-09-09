Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Soak Up the Sun on Their Honeymoon in Bali

It’s bliss in Bali!

Evan Ross looks sweetly smitten with his new bride, Ashlee Simpson, as he snaps her photo during their sun-drenched honeymoon on the Indonesian island.

The pair wed Aug. 30 in a family-oriented celebration held at the Connecticut home of singing legend Diana Ross – the groom’s mother and their officiant.

Simpson, 29, strikes a glamorous pose for her new husband, 26, while sitting on a beachside lounge chair Sunday in a red bathing suit, leopard-print coverup and oversized sun hat.

On Monday, Ross shared a selfie featuring the duo looking ready for a night out.

“This love is so goooood!!!” he captioned the candid Instagram shot.