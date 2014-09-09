Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Soak Up the Sun on Their Honeymoon in Bali

Kathy Ehrich Dowd
September 09, 2014 01:30 PM

It’s bliss in Bali!

Evan Ross looks sweetly smitten with his new bride, Ashlee Simpson, as he snaps her photo during their sun-drenched honeymoon on the Indonesian island.

The pair wed Aug. 30 in a family-oriented celebration held at the Connecticut home of singing legend Diana Ross – the groom’s mother and their officiant.

Simpson, 29, strikes a glamorous pose for her new husband, 26, while sitting on a beachside lounge chair Sunday in a red bathing suit, leopard-print coverup and oversized sun hat.

On Monday, Ross shared a selfie featuring the duo looking ready for a night out.

“This love is so goooood!!!” he captioned the candid Instagram shot.

