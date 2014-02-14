Sean Penn and Charlize Theron Celebrate an Early Valentine's Day with Friends

Things are heating up for Charlize Theron and Sean Penn.

The actors got an early start on Valentine’s Day weekend, grabbing drinks with friends at the Soho House in West Hollywood on Thursday. Wearing an orange sleeveless shirt, Theron, 38, sipped a cocktail and seemed to enjoy the company of her pals. Penn, 53, was dressed casually for the occasion and kept the Prometheus actress close.

“They were so cozy and romantic. Penn had his arm around Charlize,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She looked so happy and looked like she was enjoying the company of her friend at the table.”

The couple, who were first linked when they rang in the New Year together in Hawaii, left the club at about 10:30 p.m. Their romance seems to be getting serious: they engaged in plenty of PDA at Penn’s Help Haiti Home gala in January and have been spotted on grocery runs with Theron’s son Jackson, 2.

Thursday night may have ended early, but we’re sure these lovebirds have some intimate Valentine’s Day plans in store.

