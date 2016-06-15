Now That's Rare: Sean Penn Almost Named His Son 'Steak'

Measured against other unique celebrity baby names, Hopper Penn’s moniker is not that unusual – but the 22-year-old could have beat them all if dad Sean Penn had his way.

Hopper, whose mother is House of Cards actress Robin Wright, told Interview magazine that his father wanted to name him after a bovine product.

“My dad wanted to name me Steak, the food, because he loves it so much,” Hopper explained. “But my mom was never going to go for it.”

Instead, he was gifted a moniker inspired by one of Sean’s favorite actors. “It has to do with Dennis Hopper; my dad was friendly with him and idolized him,” Hopper tells the magazine.

He continued, “What they told me is that I hopped in her stomach, I didn’t kick, so they went with that.”

Hopper also opened up about life as the offspring of two A-listers, telling Interview, “My dad is a really good actor, and there are a lot of s—ty actors, and I definitely think I’m one of them.”

His father doesn’t seem to think so, however, as he cast the aspiring star in his upcoming movie The Last Face.

“He said, ‘No, you’re going to act in it,’ ” Hopper explained. “I said no, because I’m very shy; I didn’t know how to act. He said, ‘Well, you’ll get paid.’ So I was like, ‘I’m onboard.’ After the first day, I fell in love with it.”