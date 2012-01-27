10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Vanna [White] and I would ... have two or three or six [margaritas] and then come and do the last shows and have trouble recognizing the alphabet."
– Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, recalling his early years on the game show when the wheel wasn't the only thing spinning, on Dan Le Batard Is Highly Questionable
"[Our relationship is] very Sonny and Cher after the divorce."
– Jennifer Lopez, joking about working with ex Marc Anthony, in the premiere episode of their new show Q'Viva! The Chosen
"We are so excited for this little bun in the oven :)"
– Kristin Cavallari, spreading her baby news on Twitter after exclusively sharing with PEOPLE that she and fiancé Jay Cutler are expecting
"We are like two nuclear superpowers at this point. We shouldn't launch because we will annihilate each other."
– Brad Pitt, calling a ceasefire for the escalating pranks between him and fellow jokester – and Oscar rival! – George Clooney, to Extra
"I am going to be the grandmother from hell!"
– Sharon Osbourne, revealing her plans to spoil son Jack and his fiancée Lisa Stelly's unborn baby, to PEOPLE
"I'm hoping like you if there is a sequel to Bridesmaids I want to be in it."
– A well-heeled Jimmy Kimmel, dressing up for the film's breakout star Melissa McCarthy, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I didn't know if I was going to frame them or wear them."
– Kelly Preston, on losing over 39 lbs. and fitting into her first pair of size four jeans since high school, to PEOPLE
"People are quoting Minny, but when someone says, 'Eat sh--!' out of the blue, I'm like 'How rude!'"
– Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer (for The Help), on fans who recite her character's popular line, to PEOPLE
"It may happen."
– Seal, who's not ruling out a reconciliation with separated wife Heidi Klum, on Piers Morgan Tonight
