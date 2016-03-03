Kelly returned to earth on Tuesday after spending 340 days in space.

Scott Kelly Enjoys His 'First Salad on Earth' As His Brother and Dr. Jill Biden Prepare to Greet Him in Houston

Scott Kelly is finally enjoying fresh food.

On Wednesday, the astronaut took to Instagram sharing a photo of his first salad since he returned from space yesterday.

“My first #salad on #Earth! I missed fresh #vegetables and #fruit most of foods missed on my #YearInSpace,” he captioned the photo. “Growing and harvesting fresh food like the lettuce we grew last summer aboard the @ISS as part of scientific research will be very important for a future longer mission to mars. #issresearch #space #spacestation #iss #gardening #food #health #nutrition #journeytoMars # Mars.”

While Kelly, 52, has been back on the planet for a full day, he hasn’t yet made his way back to the United States, but is expected to land at NASA headquarters in Houston, late Wednesday.

And it’s safe to say, he’ll be greeted by quite the welcome wagon.

Dr. Jill Biden, along with Kelly’s twin brother Mark, will receive him when lands around midnight CST.

Now that food’s out of the way, Kelly might be looking for the closest shower upon landing at NASA, as his brother revealed that he hasn’t had the chance to take one yet.