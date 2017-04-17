What Song Is Scott Eastwood's Karaoke Go-To? (The Answer Might Surprise You!)

Scott Eastwood can sing.

The actor, 31, recently demonstrated his vocal skills while promoting his new movie, The Fate of the Furious. Asked when he last sang out loud, Eastwood took advantage of the moment: “Right now, let’s do it,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “A little George Strait ‘Run’ ” he says, before launching into song: ” ‘Baby, run, cut a path across the blue skies.’ ”

And while he’s a fan of all genres of music, Eastwood admits there’s one songstress who really does it for him.

His karaoke go-to? “Whitney Houston,” he says, before belting out the lyrics to her famous 1985 hit: ” ‘How will I know if he really loves me?’ ”

For more of Eastwood’s One Last Thing interview, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now

Eastwood also revealed when he was last moved to tears. “Watching Captain Fantastic,” he says of the 2016 wilderness family drama starring Viggo Mortensen. “That got robbed. There should have been more love for that one in the world; it was an incredible movie.”

So is he always a softie at the movies? “I usually don’t cry, but you never know, you might get choked up watching Frozen or something,” he adds, jokingly. “Finding Nemo. They’re all just so good!”