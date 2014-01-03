Scott Eastwood Plays Down Heartthrob Persona, Opens Up About Dating

Scott Eastwood admirers now have a couple of tips to winning his heart.

The actor-model, 27, reveals in February’s Town & Country that the type of woman he likes to date is “the kind who’s not afraid to be alone, who leaves her phone at home.”

But you’ll need to put your name down on a waiting list, as the actor has recently been linked to country singer Jana Kramer.

The hunky son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood admits he didn’t pay much attention to the commotion caused by his shirtless photo shoot in the October issue of the magazine, which has now named him one of its top 50 bachelors.

“I heard some things. But, to be honest, I was in London filming a movie [the World War II drama Fury] and didn’t pay much attention. These things come and go.”

Scott Eastwood Noe DeWitt/Town&Country

Eastwood’s humble, easygoing attitude reflects both lessons learned from his father and advice from his mother, Jacelyn Reeves.

“My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving and do your best,” he says. “My mother taught me to be honest, to be selfless, and to touch people in a positive way.”

