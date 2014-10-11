Scott Disick Wants to Be Batman for Halloween

During a nightclub visit in Las Vegas on Friday, the reality star tells of costume plans for Oct. 31

With Halloween still a few weeks away, Scott Disick already has a costume in mind, but there may be a problem.

He doesn t own a Batmobile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Indicating his desire to be Batman, the man who goes by the name “Lord Disick” said that he and longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian now usually dress up for the holiday to satisfy their children. The outfits, he said, tend to coordinate with each other.

The kids, meanwhile, have yet to pick out their costumes. Asked what son Mason and daughter Penelope will dress up as, Disick said, “Whatever they want. Whatever is exciting them. I’m sure they’ll find something ridiculous.”

On Friday, Disick and Kardashian, who is due to have the couple’s third child in December, left the kids at home while they took a one-night trip to Las Vegas, where Disick hosted a party at Mirage’s 1 OAK nightclub.

At a table surrounded by 50 Bleu vodka, Disick and a small group listened to DJ Ikon spin hip-hop and house songs as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras rolled.

Kardashian, however, didn’t attend the club with Disick, nor did any other family members.

Before heading to the nightclub, Disick and his girlfriend were joined at Stack by Bruce Jenner, Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner, though none of them accompanied Disick to the club.

But perhaps the story of the evening wasn’t Disick at all, but rather the fact that fewer than three weeks after filing for divorce, Bruce Jenner headed to Sin City for some fun with the kids.

His long hair flowing, the 64-year-old hung out at Stack but spoke little – being more focused on listening to his family members.

The former Olympian arrived at the restaurant with his sons about 10 minutes after Kardashian, and his first order of business was hugging his stepdaughter.

“He seemed really reflective,” an onlooker said. “He chimed in a few times but really just let everyone else do the talking. Some girl told him she liked his hair as he left the restaurant and he smiled. That was really the only time he showed any real emotion.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!