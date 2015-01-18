"We're happy the way it is," the reality star tells PEOPLE

So, you’re still waiting for longtime couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle? Well, keep on waiting.

“If it’s not broke don’t fix it – we’re happy the way it is,” Disick told PEOPLE Saturday in Las Vegas. “I don’t even think we’ll have time to get married at the rate that we’re popping out kids,” he joked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a break from daddy duty on Saturday – hosting a party at Las Vegas’s 1 OAK, where he abstained from drinking.

Father to Mason, 5, Penelope, 2½, and newborn son Reign, 5 weeks, Disick admits he’s more focused on being a dad than being a husband. And, right now, he’s counting the daily milestones that are happening in Reign’s life.

“There’s always so much in the beginning when they’re that little. Every day is such a big milestone, but this is my third time so it’s just kind of a charm,” he said.

“You know it by now; the first one was scary, the second one was less scary, and the third one you’re like, I get it, I got a whole team over here.”

Thankfully, Disick tells PEOPLE, Mason and Penelope are welcoming their baby brother with open arms.

“I really thought the other two would have been a drop jealous and truthfully they’re so accommodating and welcoming. I don’t think I could have been that way if I had a sibling,” he said.