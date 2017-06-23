On Thursday, Bella Thorne and Scott Disick once again sparked romance rumors when they reunited for a night out in the 90210, a month after cozying up together in Cannes

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Are Back Together for Boozy Night Out After Their French Connection

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress and the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were seen leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at 10AK nightclub, before hopping a ride in the same car to an afterparty at a private residence in the area.

Thorne looked red-hot with fiery new scarlet hair and a midriff-bearing look — complete with metallic brass-colored pants, a snake-skin jacket and a white bra. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, colorful bracelets and rings and a key necklace.

Disick, meanwhile, rocked a colorful bomber jacket with the phrase “L’aveugle Par Amour” — or “Love Is Blind” — embroidered along his arm. The father of three paired it with a white T-shirt and a pair of light jeans.

According to a source, the two were partying with a small group of friends. “Scott looked very tired,” the insider said,. “He was drunk. Bella was clinging onto him.”

A second source told PEOPLE the two have been spending a lot of time together. “Bella keeps spending time at Scott’s house,” the source said. “They have been hanging out every day. She seems to love the attention she gets from hanging out with him.”

“Their relationship doesn’t even seem romantic,” the insider continued. “Scott has people over at his house almost every night. He continues to party. He is also spending time with his kids a few times a week.”

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming,” she explained. “I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ ”

“We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “I love to go out and have fun, I love to f—— dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’ ”

Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian clearly agrees with Thorne. A source recently told PEOPLE that she wants her ex to get help and stop his drinking.

“The kids hadn’t seen him for weeks and really missed him,” said the source, adding that Kardashian hopes spending time with the kids — Reign Aston, 2, Penelope Scotland, 4½, and Mason Dash, 7 — will help motivate her ex to stay sober.