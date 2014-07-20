Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian Take a Bath Together (Photo)
Kardashian and her brother-in-law posed for a cute pic in the tub
Does the family that bathes together stay together?
Scott Disick jumped into a bubble bath with Khloé Kardashian for a funny pic the reality star posted on Instagram on Friday.
“Lifeguard on duty! #SuftBoardSurfBoard #PrivatePartySwim #TheLord #TheLady,” Kardashian, 30, captioned the pic, which shows her sister Kourtney‘s boyfriend wearing a lifejacket while they pose in a sudsy tub.
We just hope that neither Kourtney nor Khloé’s boyfriend, rapper French Montana, are the jealous type.
This snapshot of family togetherness comes less than a month after Disick was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning after a heavy night of partying in Southhampton, New York.
A source tells PEOPLE that Disick, 31, who’s expecting a third child with Kourtney, realized that the incident was a wake-up call.
“Scott has known that he needed help for a while, but he just wasn’t ready to take that leap,” the source says. “He finally had to humble himself and say, ‘Hey I need help.’ ”
Disick’s family and friends have rallied around him and offered support. “Everyone in his life has wanted to help him,” says the source, who reveals that Disick hasn’t had a drink since his hospitalization. “He’s taking the steps he needs to make things right.”