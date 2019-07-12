'The Entire Wing Exploded in a Fireball': Brandi Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Celebs Share Their Scary Plane Stories

On a July 2019 episode of her podcast, Brandi recalled a scary landing the family experienced en route to that year’s Glastonbury music festival in England.

“Out of nowhere, as we’re landing, we swoop back up and like bank to the left, and turn and like, it feels crazy,” she said, adding that her mom and sister, who are nervous flyers, “just start losing their minds.”

“So we’re sitting here thinking like what in the world is going on,” she said.

After a few tense moments, Brandi said that the flight crew eventually explained that there was “no need to panic, but somebody was in our lane in the sky, and we were going to hit them, so we had to come back up and move.”

“That’s terrifying to think about,” Brandi said. “Like, you’re going like what? 400 miles an hour? And a plane is like, in your lane, like that’s insane.”

But her story didn’t end there.

“After like 10 minutes of circling us around, they go back to land again — same frickin’ thing happens,” Brandi said, revealing that this time there was a plane in the way on the runway. “They had to swoop back up and bank again.”

Brandi said that her mom started crying after the second mishap, and tearfully expressed fear for the youngest Cyrus daughter, who wasn’t with them on the trip: “She’s like, ‘if we die, Noah’s alone!’ and like freaking out.”

Apparently, the flight crew told them that it was hard to land because so many planes were arriving for the festival.

Though the encounter sounds harrowing, thankfully, the group eventually landed safely and made it to the festival.