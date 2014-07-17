Moviegoers won't be able to tell that Johansson was pregnant in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Scarlett Johansson may be pregnant, but moviegoers will be hard-pressed to find any indication of her burgeoning belly when Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters next summer – thanks to a little strategic planning by director Joss Whedon and company.

While reprising her role as Black Widow for the highly anticipated sequel, the 29-year-old mother-to-be was given a variety of high-waisted outfits to wear in order to conceal the fact that she has a bun in the oven, Entertainment Weekly reports in its latest issue.

But Whedon insists the efforts to hide Johansson’s pregnancy were, nevertheless, kept to a minimum.

“She’s not going to spend the whole movie carrying groceries,” notes Whedon. “We didn’t trim any scenes. We’re like, ‘We’ll make it work.’ ”

And while shooting the flick involved a lot of action, steps were taken to make sure Johansson’s baby was kept out of harm’s way. In fact, not one, not two, but three stunt doubles were brought in to handle the more physically intense scenes.

“It’s always funny,” Johanson’s costar Chris Evans tells EW. “You walk by, ‘Hey Scarlett – oh, weird. You’re not Scarlett at all. Sorry.’ A lot of fake Scarletts around.”

Johansson and fiancé Romain Dauriac are expecting their first child together.

