Scarlett Johansson Releases 'Candy' with New Girl Group the Singles

Actress, wife, mother pop star! Scarlett Johansson‘s adding another line to her already-impressive resume with her latest creative venture.

Johansson just started a girl group called the Singles (with Este Haim of Haim and singer-songwriters Holly Miranda, Kendra Morris and Julia Haltigan), and their first single, “Candy” dropped Friday. Take a listen:

With production reminiscent of Body Talk-era Robyn, it makes for a cheeky, über catchy dance track.

And the frothy confection pays homage to ’80s groups like The Go Go’s, too.

“The idea was to write super-pop dance music written and performed by girls,” Johansson told Rolling Stone, describing the sound as”ultra-pop but also a little ironic, a little in on the joke.”

This of course isn’t Johansson’s first foray into music: She released a Tom Waits cover album in 2006 and even played muse to Bob Dylan in his “When the Deal Goes Down” video.