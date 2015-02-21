On a night that all eyes should have been on the unveiling of Tom Ford‘s womenswear collection (and in a room with enough star power to rival the actual Oscars) Scarlett Johansson stole the show.

Wearing a dazzling gold, long-sleeve Tom Ford mini-dress and with her blond hair in a high bouffant, the actress entered Milk Studios in Hollywood on the arm of husband Romain Dauraic, and the two proceeded to make Friday’s fashion event a parents’ night out.

But the two seemed most content when they were chatting and laughing as they stood at the side of the room arm-in-arm, seemingly making the most of a rare night out for the parents of 5-month-old Rose Dorothy.