Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauraic Enjoy a High Fashion Parents' Night Out
The couple enjoyed a baby-free night at Tom Ford's fashion show
On a night that all eyes should have been on the unveiling of Tom Ford‘s womenswear collection (and in a room with enough star power to rival the actual Oscars) Scarlett Johansson stole the show.
Wearing a dazzling gold, long-sleeve Tom Ford mini-dress and with her blond hair in a high bouffant, the actress entered Milk Studios in Hollywood on the arm of husband Romain Dauraic, and the two proceeded to make Friday’s fashion event a parents’ night out.
Before taking their seats in the front row of the fashion show between Amy Adams, and Miley Cyrus, Johansson and Dauraic mingled in the star-studded crowd that included the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez.
But the two seemed most content when they were chatting and laughing as they stood at the side of the room arm-in-arm, seemingly making the most of a rare night out for the parents of 5-month-old Rose Dorothy.
The couple’s daughter was born in early September, but the 30-year-old Avengers action star snapped back into pre-baby shape, flaunting her superhero figure earlier this month at the G’Day USA Gala in LA.