Say What? 25 Best Celeb Quotes This Year

Megan Fox admits she's hot, Sarah Palin quits rambling and more lip service from the chattiest stars of the year
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I'm clearly not ugly."
Megan Fox, acknowledging her good looks, to Entertainment Weekly

"It may be tempting and more comfortable to just kind of keep your head down, plod along, and appease those who demand, 'Hey, sit down and shut up,' but that's a worthless, easy path. That's a quitter's way out."
Sarah Palin, quitting her post as governor of Alaska

"It's for God and for the gays."
Lady Gaga, dedicating her VMA to her biggest supporters

"That was pretty impressive, wasn't it? I got the sucker."
President Barack Obama, touting his executive skills after killing a pesky fly during a TV interview with CNBC

"We're the most famous people in the world."
Spencer Pratt, talking about himself and wife Heidi while on the jungle reality series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

"No more emo quotes and fake news with Demi. Yah, I'm done with all that."
– Twitter quitter Miley Cyrus, on what she left behind, in a YouTube rap

"He'll date a popular female singer. Publicly, they'll claim to be virgins. Privately, he hit it."
Justin Timberlake, seemingly giving up the details on his romance with Britney Spears while playing his prophesying great-great grandfather on Saturday Night Live

"Yo, Taylor. I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
Kanye West, interrupting Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at MTV's Video Music Awards

"I stand on principle where many people stand on money."
Paula Abdul, on why she walked away from American Idol

"I don't think it should be a surprise for anyone to hear that I'm gay."
Adam Lambert, finally breaking his Idol silence to Rolling Stone following the season finale

"I'm a workaholic, a shopaholic, and, according to the state of California, an alcoholic, as well as a threat to all security guards if they work in hotels."
Lindsay Lohan, having a little fun with her multitude of media personas, in a spoof eHarmony commercial for funnyordie.com

"Anyone that tells you that having your own private jet isn't great is lying to you."
Oprah Winfrey, giving it straight to the class of 2009 during her commencement address at Duke University

"I'd also like to reiterate that Angie and I will not be getting married until George and his partner can legally do so."
Brad Pitt, inciting Clooney's male fans around the world, to PEOPLE

"We live in a land where you can choose same-sex marriage or opposite marriage ... I think that I believe that a marriage should be between a man and a woman. No offense to anybody out there."
Former Miss California Carrie Prejean, offending Miss USA judge Perez Hilton

"I'm so sorry Anne, Meryl, Kristin – oh God, who's the other one?"
Kate Winslet, momentarily forgetting fellow nominee Angelina Jolie while accepting the Golden Globe for best actress

Credit: HBO; Summit/Courtesy Everett

"He's a pussy! He's the Slim-Fast, Diet Coke of vampires."
True Blood's Stephen Moyer, baring his fangs on the subject of Twilight's hottest vampire Edward Cullen, to Marie Claire

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

"I was startled by a paparazzo, who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie."
Zombieland's Woody Harrelson, explaining that he was still in character when he clashed with a photographer, in a statement

"You were stripping ... Prostitution whore ... engaged 19 times!"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, during her dinner party tirade on Danielle Staub's mysterious past

"It's been a long strange trip since my days at Bayside."
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, having a Zack attack on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

"Shut the f– up, Bruce!"
Christian Bale, delivering one of 36 F-bombs to the crew member who walked in on his shot during the filming of Terminator Salvation

Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC; Byron Cohen/ABC

"Is your arm sore from handing out and taking back roses?"
Jimmy Kimmel, teasing Bachelor star Jason Mesnick about his shocking switch-a-roo, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Credit: Greg Tidwell/Pacific Coast News

"It was sort of one of those things that was like a perfect storm."
Mischa Barton, on the combination of exhaustion and botched dental surgery that resulted in her psychiatric hold, on The View

"Mercury poisoning sounds like a rich man's disease ... like something you might get from the leather seats in your Lamborghini."
Jeremy Piven, joking about his controversial illness, on The Late Show with David Letterman

"I got into the car this morning and the navigation lady wasn't speaking to me."
David Letterman, facing the music following his admission of having had office affairs

"You guys said we did this for the show."
– Six-year-old Falcon Heene, blowing the cover of his fame-hungry parents on Larry King Live

By Christie Larusso