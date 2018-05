Just teens when they hung out in the halls of Bayside High, the cast mates of Saved by the Bell — clockwise from top left, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond and Mario Lopez — definitely dealt with their share of adolescent angst. “Did we have crushes on our costars? Absolutely,” Thiessen told PEOPLE in 2009. “But we were so young!”

The show ended 25 years ago today, May 22; to mark the anniversary, we’re catching up with the cast.