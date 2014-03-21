Savannah Guthrie's Today Pals Throw Her a 'Late Night' Wedding-Baby Bash

Matt Lauer, Al Roker and the crew from the morning show partied together on Wednesday

Those early risers at the Today show sure know how to party – and they had a big reason to celebrate after the wedding-baby surprise co-anchor Savannah Guthrie dropped Monday morning.

The cast and crew, still high on their showing at the Sochi Olympics and the recent boost in the show’s ratings, made it a quadruple celebration when they gathered Wednesday night at midtown Manhattan’s Lexington Brass.

The team toasted Guthrie – not only for her March 15 wedding to Michael Feldman in the Arizona desert, but for the breaking news she revealed that day: that she’s four months pregnant.

“Drink for two, everyone!” Guthrie, 42, told the group as she herself passed on a special tequila cocktail dubbed #SpringItOn in honor of the morning show’s spring series, according to a Today insider who was there.

The insider says executive producer Don Nash was in an especially celebratory mood over the recent rush of good news for the “Today family” and told Guthrie, who kept her hush-hush Saturday wedding and baby bombshell secret for two days until she announced it on-air: You produced a wedding even our most seasoned producers would have been proud of.

As for what co-anchor Matt Lauer described on Twitter as the “late night” party – he, Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Tamron Hall and the gang were noshing on fried mac n’ cheese balls and buffalo chicken lollipops at the scandalous hour of wait for it 6 p.m.

