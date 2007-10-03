Sarah Silverman: Paris 'Handled Herself Well' on Letterman

She also compliments the host saying, "[Dave] was being a hilarious pain"

Sarah Silverman may make it a habit to skewer stars like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears – but the comic has some kind words for the hotel heiress, who was grilled by David Letterman on Friday’s Late Show.

“I thought she handled herself well,” Silverman, 36, tells USA Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Silverman also has praise for the host, who questioned Hilton about her jail stint for more than six uncomfortable minutes.

“I love Dave. The old Letterman was back a little bit,” she says. “He was being a hilarious pain. I thought it was like old, classic Dave.”

Silverman herself told an off-color joke about Hilton’s jail sentence during the June’s MTV Movie Awards. (She later apologized.)

As for Spears, whom Silverman made fun of during the MTV VMA’s last month, (she called the singer’s sons “the most adorable mistakes”), Silverman is unapologetic.

“My instinct is to answer honestly. People keep saying I’m still talking about it, but I’m not the one bringing it up. I’m over it,” she says. “I loved the jokes.”

Asked if she has spoken to Spears, she quips, “We’re not hanging out like we used to.”

Angelina: Straighten Up

Silverman also addresses the rumor that Angelina Jolie could appear on The Sarah Silverman Program, which kicks off its second season Wednesday on Comedy Central.

“It’s suddenly become the biggest question,” Silverman says. “When we were writing, we met her. She was shooting a commercial for Japan on the lot, and she came over and said she liked the show. She was so nice. We were so star-struck.”

Adds Silverman, “She intimated that she’d be open to being on the show if we think of a funny idea. Chances are, when we get back to her, she’d be saving an African country. Hopefully she’ll have her priorities straight and do our show instead.”