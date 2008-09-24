Sarah Palin's Son Leaves for Iraq

Track Palin, the 19-year-old son of GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has officially departed for Iraq, according to Fort Wainright spokeswoman Linda Douglass.

Private First Class Palin flew out with several hundred infantrymen on a chartered 747 jet and will stop over in Kuwait with his 4000-man brigade for additional training and administrative processing before the group deploys to Iraq.

Douglass, who could not disclose the exact date Track departed, is not aware if any family members saw Palin off, but said security rules prohibit the public from observing the actual deployment from the Alaska base.

The candidate herself has been in New York recently meeting with United Nations officials and world leaders.

Track, who enlisted Sept. 11, 2007, without telling his parents, receives no preferential treatment in the field. His unit is believed to be headed to Diyala, the fourth most violent of Iraq’s provinces.

He will operate an armored eight-wheeled, 19-ton vehicle called a Stryker and serve as security for brigade leaders.

