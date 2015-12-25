Sarah Palin Praises Bristol's 'Good Heart' and Calls Newborn Granddaughter Sailor the 'Best Gift Ever'

The best gift of Christmas in the Palin household didn’t arrive under the tree.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin expressed her joy over daughter Bristol Palin‘s newest addition, Sailor Grace, in a new blog post, shared on Thursday.

“Oh, perfect love! The best gift ever,” Sarah wrote of her newborn granddaughter.

Sailor was born just two days before Christmas. The baby girl is Bistol’s second child. She welcomed son Tripp in 2008 with then-boyfriend Levi Johnston.

Bristol Palin with her newborn daughter, Sailor Grace Bristol Palin/Instagram

“Thank you, Bristol, for your strength and good heart and your love of life,” Sarah, 51, continued in her Christmas Eve message. “The most important people in Bristol’s life were there to witness the miracle of Sailor Grace Palin’s arrival last night.”

The former Republican vice-presidential nominee thanked her daughter for “sharing the miracle” with her, and expressed her gratitude to husband Todd for watching over their own children during the delivery.

Celeb Moms Share Their Best Advice: ‘Try Not to Judge!’

Alongside the post were several black and white images of Sarah and Todd with baby Sailor.

Bristol also shared a photo of Tripp and her daughter to Instagram, writing, “my heart just doubled.”

Palin, who has never disclosed Sailor’s father, announced her second pregnancy in June with a blog post on Patheos.

“My little family always has, and always will come first,” she wrote at the time. “Tripp, this new baby, and I will all be fine, because God is merciful.”