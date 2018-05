Just two weeks after having her new baby girl, the actress also set out to challenge the way post-partum bodies are received in our culture. “This is MY #postpartum,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY.” Mowry-Hardrict continued, “I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give yourself time… You’ve just accomplished a miracle!”