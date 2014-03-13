Sarah Michelle Gellar Cuddles Up to Freddie Prinze Jr. in Rare Pic

The low-profile couple look smitten in this sweet snapshot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has some serious selfie skills.

And now, The Crazy Ones star, 36, is getting her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in on the action.

“Now only because this is a special occasion … To all my fans, for your loyalty and support, I thank you. 200,000!!!,” she Tweeted, referring to hitting the 200,000 follower mark.

The longtime duo – who wed in 2002 – have kept a low profile for most of their marriage, generally choosing to walk the red carpet solo and keeping mum on their private life as a couple and as parents to daughter Charlotte, 4, and son Rocky, 17 months.

In fact, the couple last posed for a photo together in March 2013 at Disneyland on a visit with their little girl.

Yet Gellar recently learned the power of social media when she Tweeted a photo of herself with former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costars and Michelle Trachtenberg last month that went viral.

“That was actually just what was in my phone,” she told PEOPLE about the reunion photo Tuesday at the Television Academy’s 23rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles. “I’m still learning that people actually care and want to see those people. To me that was just lunch on a Tuesday. Now I’m realizing people want to see those pictures, so I’m learning to share.”

• With reporting by MATTHEW COLE WEISS