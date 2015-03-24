The couple, married for more than a dozen years, can still let loose once in a while

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. can still party like it’s 2002 – at least on date night!

The couple, who tied the knot in Mexico in 2002, are as close as ever – and still love staying up late(ish!) together, judging by a cute photo that the actress posted to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sometimes even parents need a #DateNight Up past ten pm #PartyAnimals Married almost 13 years and still enjoying each other’s company,” she wrote in the caption.

Gellar, 37, and Prinze, 39, who shared the screen in two Scooby-Doo movies, are parents to daughter Charlotte, 5, and son Rocky, 2.

Their date comes two weeks after Gellar posted a sweet birthday message to her husband on Instagram, along with a photo of the happy couple.